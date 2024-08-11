Isaac Angking Out for Season
August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Isaac Angking has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear and will miss the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season.
Angking will undergo surgery with Rhode Island FC's Exclusive Orthopedic Partner, Ortho Rhode Island, and is expected to miss the next 6-9 months.
In eight USL Championship appearances, Angking logged two goals and one assist in 83 minutes. Angking's most notable goal came on July 5 when the midfielder scored in the fifth minute of second half extra time to secure a 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium and preserve a four-match unbeaten streak for RIFC.
Images from this story
|
Rhode Island FC midfielder Isaac Angking
|
Rhode Island FC midfielder Isaac Angking (left)
|
Rhode Island FC wish Isaac Angking well
