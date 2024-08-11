Memphis 901 FC Falls 3-1 to Charleston Battery

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Charleston, SC - Memphis 901 FC fell to Charleston Battery 3-1 in an attacking battle on Saturday night at Patriots Point Soccer Complex.

Charleston found the back of the net first with Nick Markanich scoring his league-leading 21st goal of the season in the 41st minute.

Memphis would answer quickly in the second half with an equalizer from Samuel Careaga in the 50th minute. AB Cissoko played a smart pass in to the center of the Charleston box for Careaga to take two touches and beat the goalkeeper and notch his fifth goal of the season.

Charleston would retake the lead in the 54th minute and put away the match in the 71st to grab the three points at home.

901 FC remains No. 4 in the in the Western Conference Standings with a 9-9-5 record and 11 matches to play in the regular season. The top four teams in each conference host the first round of the playoffs.

Memphis 901 FC's road trip continues with a midweek match against Miami FC on Wednesday, August 14 a 6 p.m. CT. The club returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 17 to host FC Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. CT.

For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.