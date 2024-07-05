New-Look Rattlers Vying to End Losing Streak against Shooting Stars

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-7) will look to halt a five-game losing streak as they host the Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-6) on Friday night. Reigning CEBL MVP Teddy Allen, who recently signed with Saskatchewan, is expected to make his debut for the Rattlers.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET at Saskatchewan's SaskTel Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, Game+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised on Game+.

The Shooting Stars also enter the game with a mini losing streak of their own having dropped each of their last two contests. In its most recent loss, Scarborough gave up an eight-point lead in Target Score Time in Brampton to fall 98-96 to the Honey Badgers on Sunday.

Cat Barber led the team in scoring with 20 points, while also adding five assists and two rebounds in the loss. He also led the team in turnovers with 11, something he'll hope to clean up against the Rattlers.

Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways for Scarbrough. They won the rebound battle 49-32 and outscored Brampton in the paint by a 46-34 margin.

As for the Rattlers, they are desperately seeking a win as their current losing skid puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They are coming off a hard-fought battle with the Stingers on Monday, in which they fell 88-81.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had a great game in the loss with 27 points, four rebounds, and three steals. As a team, the Rattlers played elite defence for most of the game, forcing 19 turnovers and scoring 18 points from those mistakes.

Reinforcements

With both teams looking to fill temporary and permanent holes on their roster created by opportunities for players like NBA Summer League and National Team callups, both the Rattlers and Shooting Stars have added some new pieces to their respective lineups.

The Shooting Stars recently signed 6-foot-4 veteran guard Aaron Best. The well-known Best was most recently playing with Trefl Sopot in the Polish Basketball league, where he averaged 12 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 45 games played.

The Rattlers, who made a big splash by adding Allen, also brought in James Montgomery and Jeremiah Mordi.

Allen played eight games with the Winnipeg Sea Bears earlier this season, averaging a league-best 28.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Montgomery had a huge year with Barry University where he averaged 16.4 points, and a team-high 11.8 rebounds in 27 games.

As for Mordi, he's played professionally for six years, playing with teams in Canada, France, Africa, and the NBA G League. The 6-foot-4 guard has a career average of 12.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The new faces on both squads only adds to an already intriguing cross-conference matchup.

2023 Series

In 2023, the Rattlers took both matchups between the two clubs by a combined score of 26 points with 12 and 14-point wins.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.