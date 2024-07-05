Alliance Battle Back To Snap 5-Game Losing Streak Against Sea Bears

Montreal Alliance's Ahmed Hill on game night

The Alliance beat the Sea Bears 80-73 at Verdun Auditorium to erase a five-game win drought, while Winnipeg suffered its first loss in five contests.

Montreal improves to 4-10 with its first victory since June 16, while Winnipeg falls to 7-6 after its first defeat since the same date.

"We wanna build on this," Alliance guard Ahmed Hill, who scored a game-high 31 points, said. "We just went 0-5 so now we can try to get 5-0. We just want to build, have a lot of confidence, have our fans come in here and we just want to light it up on (August) 9."

