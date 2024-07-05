Alliance Sign American Guard Curtis Hollis
July 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Montreal Alliance News Release
The Montréal Alliance is pleased to announce the signing of American player Curtis Hollis. A 6'6" guard, Hollis has played one game with the Vancouver Bandits this season, recording 21 points, six rebounds and five steals in 30 minutes played.
Hollis played the 2023-24 season with the KW Titans, averaging 27.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 37.5 minutes per game.
A native of Arlington, Texas, Hollis played 34 collegiate games at Hutchinson Community College, where he averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
The Alliance is gearing up to play back-to-back games, starting with a matchup against the BlackJacks today in Ottawa, followed by a home game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at the Verdun Auditorium on Friday at 8 PM. Fans can purchase tickets starting at $20 by visiting www.alliancemontreal.ca/billets.
