Tsegakele Returns for Fourth Season

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed Gatineau, Quebec-native Anthony Tsegakele for the 2025 season. The Brandon University alumni and 2023 Rattlers Defensive Player of the Year returns for his fifth season in the CEBL.

"Anthony has been with the Rattlers since his days as a Developmental player, so we celebrate his return in 2025.," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "His versatility and reputation as a tough defender will allow him to fill an important role in our rotation. Anthony is well known in Saskatoon through his work in the community, and we know a lot of fans will be very happy to see him back this summer."

During his professional career, Tsegakele has played five seasons with seven teams in Africa, France, Tanzania, and the CEBL. He has a career average of 4.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 14.3 minutes in 69 games.

Tsegakele entered the CEBL as a U SPORTS Draft selection in three consecutive seasons; 2021 sixth overall pick by the Vancouver Bandits, 2022 fourth overall pick by the Saskatchewan Rattlers, and 2023 fifth overall pick by the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Coming off the bench in 2022, he provided versatility on offense and defense earning 2022 Rattlers Sixth Man of the Year.

Returning to the Rattlers in 2023, Tsegakele had a breakthrough season while matching up on defense with the best players on every team. He was second on the team in rebounds per game (5.2) and top-five in all defensive categories while playing only 15.5 minutes per game. Tsegakele earned 2023 Rattlers Defensive Player of the Year. During the 2023 CEBL offseason, he joined Pazi BC during the BAL-qualifiers in Africa and Chorale Roanne of LNB Pro A in France.

During his third Rattlers season in 2024, he arrived to Saskatoon early to provide support with the Rattlers Youth Basketball Camps in the Spring. Tsegakele played 17 games averaging 10.7 minutes per game. During the 2024 offseason, he represented the Gabon National Team during the FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers and played in Rwanda for the Tigers.

"I love Saskatoon and it's always been a second home for me." said Tsegakele. "It's an honour to come back and represent the province. Can't wait to get to work and bring in some wins for Rattlers fans."

Prior to his professional debut, Tsegakele joined Canada West's Brandon Bobcats in the 2019-20 season. Known for his energy around the rim, Tsegakele finished his Brandon Bobcats career averaging 11.5 rebounds per game over three seasons: top spot for the Brandon Bobcats, top two in all of Canada West, and top five in all of U SPORTS over the last three seasons. During his collegiate career, he has been named to the U SPORTS All-Rookie Team (2019-20), Canada West Rookie of the Year (2019-20), Canada West All-Rookie Team (2019-20), Canada West All-Star 3rdTeam (2021-22), Jerry Hemmings Award as Brandon Men's Basketball Most Valuable Player (2019-20, 2021-22), Canada West All-Star 1st Team (2022-23), Canada West Defensive Player of the Year, and R.J. McCarthy Award as Brandon University's Most Outstanding Male Athlete.

Tsegakele finished the 2022-23 season averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 32.8 minutes in 23 games. Under the leadership of Anthony Tsegakele, Brandon finished their season with a record of 13-9, including a seven-game win-streak in November 2022 and a Canada West playoff run. He was named Canada West Athlete of the Week multiple times for his performance this season, tying his career-high 33 points (Nov. 5) and 19 rebounds (Jan. 13). He scored 430 points in the season, which ranked Tsegakele as Brandon's leading scorer and 13th in all of U SPORTS.

Prior to his collegiate debut, the Gatineau Quebec-native competed at Thetford Academy - the alma mater of current Toronto Raptor, Chris Boucher.

Tsegakele will rejoin the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Jaden Bediako, Cody John, and NBA-experienced Nate Pierre-Louis. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15th 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. The Holiday Pack can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card. Single game tickets will be available later this spring. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.