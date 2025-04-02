Surge Sign Former NBA Forward Brown III

April 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday they have signed six-foot-seven forward Greg Brown III for the 2025 season.

Brown, a native of Austin, Texas, made his mark at the University of Texas with his elite athleticism, defensive versatility, and explosive finishing ability. In his freshman season at the NCAA Division I level, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, helping the Longhorns secure the 2021 Big 12 Tournament Championship.

Following his standout college career, Brown was the 43rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, and subsequently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. In his rookie season, he delivered a 17-point performance vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Over three seasons, Brown would rack up 70 NBA games played with both the Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

Brown is currently playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League, where he recorded 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks on March 16th against the San Diego Clippers, the affiliate team of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Greg Brown III is an elite athlete with a unique blend of energy, versatility, and high-level experience that will make an immediate impact for the Calgary Surge," said Surge General Manager, Shane James. "Greg has competed at the highest levels and his work ethic and passion for the game will be a tremendous asset to our team. We're excited to welcome him to Calgary and can't wait to see him thrive in a Surge uniform."

"I have heard nothing but great things about the city of Calgary, the passionate fanbase, and the league's growing reputation," said Surge forward Greg Brown III. "This is a great opportunity to compete at a high level, develop my game, and be part of a winning culture. I can't wait to get on the court and give the fans something to be proud of."

The Surge will be making a slew of player announcements in the weeks ahead leading up to their third season in Calgary.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. MST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions). Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.

