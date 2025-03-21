Former Lakers Guard Signs

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the club has signed 6-foot-4 New Jersey native Nate Pierre-Louis for the 2025 season.

The American guard made his professional debut during the 2021-22 season with the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate). Since his rookie year with the Lakers, he has played during the NBA preseason, NBA Summer League, and three additional seasons in the NBA G League. Pierre-Louis will make his Rattlers debut May 15, 2025.

"We are very excited to welcome Nate and his family to Saskatchewan. He is a high energy, high character guy that is going to have a really positive impact on the court, in the locker room, and in the community," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Fans are going to love his athleticism and the passion with which he plays the game."

In his four-year professional career, Pierre Louis has played with six teams in the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA Summer League. He has a career average of 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 20.2 minutes in 135 games.

As a rookie with the Lakers organization, Pierre-Louis joined the South Bay Lakers during the 2021-22 season where he appeared in the starting line-up 28 of the 32 games played while averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 27.7 minutes. Returning to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, Pierre-Louis made appearances in NBA Summer League and NBA Preseason. After signing a contract, he was assigned to the South Bay Lakers where he played 29 games averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 18.8 minutes. Closing the season off, Pierre-Louis was awarded with the Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award.

Returning to the NBA G League for the 2023-24 season, he was acquired by the Mexico City Capitanes where he appeared in 22 games. With the Capitanes, he grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds accompanied by 11 points in 32.2 minutes on February 24th 2024. Shortly after his stand-out game, he was traded to the Long Island Nets prior to the trade deadline for the remainder of the season. He was quick to get comfortable with the Nets, in his fourth game played he set a new career-high with 22 points on March 8th 2024. Pierre-Louis finished his season with the Nets playing in 13 games averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 57.1% from the field in 21.4 minutes.

During the 2024-25 season, Pierre-Louis played with the Iowa Wolves and the Valley Suns. Pierre-Louis is currently playing with the Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns affiliate) during their inaugural season. The Suns are ranked fifth in the Western Conference with Pierre-Louis averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 15.2 minutes in nine games.

"Playing with the Rattlers is going to be an amazing experience. I am so excited to embrace the fans and win for the city of Saskatoon," said Pierre-Louis. "I promise you will get my all! Can't wait! Love you guys already."

Prior to his professional career, Pierre-Louis attended Roselle Catholic where he earned Third Team All-State and First Team All-Conference as a senior. He made his NCAA debut in 2017 with the Temple Owls appearing in 27 games as a freshman and leading them to a Charleston Class Championship and an appearance in the National Invitational Tournament. He closed out his freshman year with an AAC All-Rookie Team honour after averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 16.9 minutes in 27 games.

In his sophomore season with the Owls, Pierre-Louis averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 34.3 minutes while starting in all 33 games. The Owls record of 23-10 earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament where the appeared in the First Four. Pierre-Louis earned AAC Most Improved Player.

In his final season with the Temple Owls, he averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 32.7 minutes in 31 games. On February 20th, he had 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the UConn Huskies. Pierre-Louis completed his NCAA career, and declared for early-entry into NBA Draft.

Pierre-Louis will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Jaden Bediako, and CEBL veteran, Cody John. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15th 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 21, 2025

Former Lakers Guard Signs - Saskatchewan Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.