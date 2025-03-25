Saskatchewan Coach Promoted for 2025 Season

March 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have promoted Steve Burrows to Associate Head Coach for the 2025 season after he served as an assistant coach with the team in 2024..

"We are really pleased that Steve has agreed to step up into the role of Associate Head Coach with the Rattlers this season," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "He brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to the position and will make a significant impact on the way we play. Elevating Steve to this position will give everybody a greater opportunity to learn from him. Steve has a long track record of success as a coach and we expect that he will help create a culture of success here."

A local of Regina, Saskatchewan, Burrows grew up playing high school basketball which led him to play at the U SPORTS level at University of Regina. He has served as Head Coach of the University of Regina Cougars since the 2013-14 season. Under Coach Burrows, the Cougars have competed in a Canada West Final Four (2022) and they advanced to the conference quarterfinals in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2022. The team has seen a great deal of regular season success in recent years, finishing sixth and fourth in the 17-team Canada West standings in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively, while also placing first in the East Division with a 12-4 record during the COVID-shortened 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to being hired as the head coach of the Cougars, Burrows had been an assistant coach with the team since the 1994-95 season. He also served double duty for six seasons when he also held the title as assistant coach for the women's team. Burrows helped guide the men's team to three appearances in the Canada West Final Four over a four-year span from 2003 to 2006. That time was punctuated by a historic 16-4 season in 2005-06 as the Cougars went undefeated on their home court during the conference schedule and set a program record for most wins in a single year. With the women's team, Burrows helped the program reach unprecedented heights including appearances in five CIS Championship tournaments.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to return to the Rattlers this summer," said Coach Burrows. "I'm looking forward to working with the entire staff to try and bring a championship back to Saskatchewan."

