Toronto Native Emilien Returns to Honey Badgers for a Second Season

March 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Toronto native and former Honey Badger Patrick Emilien has agreed to a deal with the club, rejoining the team after a previous stint in 2023.

Emilien joined the Honey Badgers for their final four games of the 2023 season for his first action in the CEBL. This followed a ten-game stretch with the Casey Cavaliers of the Australia-NBL One League where he made his professional debut.

"I'm looking forward to coming on board with the Honey Badgers and showing my home country what I can do," said Emilien. "After my last stint with the team in 2023, I have been looking forward to the opportunity to run it back."

The forward's return to the Honey Badgers comes with vast growth in his offensive game, especially from behind the arc. Since his last spell with the team, his three-point efficiency has jumped from .222 in his four games with Brampton to .397 this season on 3.7 attempts per game with Honka in Finland.

"Patrick's fundamental approach to the game, character and versatility exemplifies the brand of basketball we're striving to achieve this season," said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. "We are excited to add another skilled up and coming domestic player to the roster."

As a two-year professional, Emilien is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 25.3 minutes in 69 games across Finland, Austria, Australia, and the CEBL with the Honey Badgers.

This season with Honka, Emilien is averaging career-highs in three-point percentage (.397), assists (1.5) and steals (1.0), and ranks third on the team in points per game (13.9). He began his season in Finland with three straight 20+ point games and shooting 10-for-14 from three in that stretch. He also posted an impressive all-around 19-point, 11-rebound, six-assist, three-steal statline December 17 vs. Karhubasket.

He impressed in his professional debut with Casey in Australia, posting his current career-high 34 points and six made three pointers in a three-point loss vs. Ballarat on May 27, 2023.

Emilien's collegiate career took him all across the Northeast United States, playing three seasons with Western Michigan University before transferring to St. Francis College in Brooklyn and finally the University of Maryland, where he played his fifth and final season in the NCAA. Across a 136-game collegiate career, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 19.3 minutes.

Emilien's signing follows the pick up of fellow Canadian-forward and Brampton-native, David Muenkat. He is the fourth player officially ready to suit up in the Black & Gold this year, joining Muenkat, Prince Oduro who will play his fourth season with the team, and reigning Canadian Player of the Year Koby McEwen.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.