Ejim Joins the Rattlers for 2025 Season

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club has signed 6-foot-6 Deon Ejim for the 2025 season.

The St. Francis Xavier alumni from Brampton, Ontario returns for his second CEBL season after being selected in the second round during the 2023 CEBL Draft by the Calgary Surge. Signing Deon Ejim is celebrated as the third Ejim brother to join the Rattlers in franchise history; Ryan Ejim won a CEBL Championship in 2019, and Kenny Ejim played during the CEBL Summer Series in 2020.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Deon to our line-up as he continues his professional career. He is a very tough and hardworking player that will bring a competitive edge with him to the court every day.," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Deon is a really high character individual that comes from a family that is steeped in a tradition of success both on and off the basketball court."

Ejim made his professional debut after being selected 18th overall in the 2023 CEBL Draft by the Calgary Surge. He averaged 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 14.0 minutes in 17 games. The Calgary Surge finished first in the Western Conference with a 12-8 regular season record before finishing as championship runners-up.

The Brampton-born went to TRC Academy in Brampton, Ontario where he led his team to the OSBA Championship final in 2016 and 2017, finishing second and first respectively. Ejim was named Tournament MVP during the 2017 OSBA Championship final. He was a four-year letter winner while also playing wide-receiver in football for one season.

Ejim entered the NCAA D1 in 2019 with the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames where he started in nine games while averaging 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 10.3 minutes appearing in 41 games for two seasons. Ejim transferred to the Lewis University Flyers (NCAA D2) for the 2021-22 season where he started in 17 of 21 games while averaging 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 16.3 minutes. He had NCAA career-highs 17 points and 10 rebounds on February 12, 2022.

He made his U SPORTS debut during the 2022-23 season with St. Francis Xavier University where he started in all 15 regular season games, averaging 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks, 1.6 steals, and 23.4 minutes. He helped lead the X-Men to an overall league record of 17-3, which led them to an AUS Championship Final Win. Ejim was named Atlantic University Sport Second Team All-Star Playoffs for his performance in the final with 14 points. The team earned a spot in Nationals, later capturing the silver medal during the U SPORTS National Championship in a double-overtime finish against Carleton.

Ejim returned to St. Francis Xavier University for the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 blocks, 0.9 steals, and 23.2 minutes playing in eight games. The X-Men finished the season with a regular season record of 12-8, reaching the AUS Championship final leaving with a second place finish. They finished their season with an overall record of 23-10.

"I'm excited to join the Rattlers this summer! Looking forward to working with our group of guys this season towards our common goal," said Ejim. "I watched my older brother win the first ever CEBL championship in 2019 with the Rattlers. So I have the same goal in mind for our squad! Let's get to work!"

Ejim will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, and NBA-experienced Nate Pierre-Louis. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15th 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

