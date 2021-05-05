New Jersey Jackals Unveil 2021 Roster to Support Another Championship Run

May 5, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals, a professional baseball team that plays in the Frontier League, a partner of Major League Baseball, today announced their roster for the 2021 season. The Jackals will kick-off their season on May 27 with a visit to Skylands Stadium to face the Sussex County Miners, followed by their home opener on May 29 at Yogi Berra Stadium which will feature a Memorial Day Weekend beer festival. You can find the Jackals' full schedule here.

The 2021 roster features a former Jackal and league MVP all-star, returning star players, and a new bench coach.

"This year's roster is well-positioned to produce a successful season and put Ws on the scorecard," said Gil Addeo, General Manager of the New Jersey Jackals. "We're excited to kickoff our season that includes a roster of heavy-hitters, giving us a great opportunity to become back-to-back champions."

Ahead of the season, Jackals' manager, Brooks Carey, spotlighted four key players that will play a large role for the Jackals' 2021 season:

Alfredo Marte - Outfielder

"The New Jersey Jackals are thrilled to welcome Alfredo and his family back this season. His MVP of the league tells you all you need to know about his many talents. He's a class act and a great teammate that all his teammates Look up to."

Dylan Brammer - Closing Pitcher

"His move to the bullpen and eventually the closer role was obviously a key to us winning the championship. During a playoff run you need certain guys to step and welcome the challenge. And that's what he did. We simply don't win without him."

Reece Karalus - Pitcher

"His performance in Game 5 of the first round of playoffs was as good as you'll see. 4 innings, 0 hits, 0 BB and 9 SO against a great lineup. Anything less and we don't see the finals. He and Brammer at the back end of the bullpen gives our team a lot of confidence."

Santiago Chirino - Infielder

"Chi-Chi is a model of consistency. Having missed every trip to Canada and still put up the numbers he did is remarkable. He's been an all-star every year and we're confident he will be again.

The Jackals are also excited to welcome Jared Lemieux as its new hitting/bench coach. Jared had a long and successful baseball career playing for teams in the Canadian-American Association and American Association independent leagues, as well as a coach and manager on the other side of the ball. Jared's expertise as a player and coach will be an invaluable asset to the team.

Due to a compressed schedule and logistics involved in staging the event, the Frontier League will not have an All-Star Game in 2021. The playoffs will begin on Tuesday, September 14th with the four division winners qualifying.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 5, 2021

New Jersey Jackals Unveil 2021 Roster to Support Another Championship Run - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.