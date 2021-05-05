Miners Add Ron Biga to Staff

May 5, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that Ron Biga has joined manager Mike Pinto's staff as an advance scout and instructor for the upcoming 2021 season.

No stranger to Southern Illinois, Biga spent three years as an assistant coach and advance scout with the club from 2008-10, while also assisting in player procurement. Following his first stint with the Miners, Biga, a Chicago-native, served as Vice President of Baseball Operations with the Joliet Slammers in 2011 and 2012.

He then became the manager of the Windy City ThunderBolts in 2013. Over the course of his six years on the bench for the ThunderBolts from 2013-18, Biga became the longest-tenured manager in club history while also setting a new franchise record for wins.

"It's wonderful to bring 'Beegs' back home with us," Pinto said. "He was such a big help in our early years- a sounding board for ideas, and instrumental in helping us find some really great Miners. During his time with the Slammers and ThunderBolts, we always remained close friends. His knowledge of the league and its players made it a natural choice to add him to the staff this season."

Prior to joining the Miners, Biga was an assistant coach with the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association from 2006-07.

"It's exciting to come back to where it all started," Biga said. "Some of my best friendships and baseball memories have been in Marion. My role with the team will be similar to what it was in the past- advance scouting, instructing, and helping Mike with whatever he needs. We work well together, and I understand what he needs from me. I look forward to being back in the organization, and in the Frontier League."

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to MLB organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.