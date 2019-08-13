New Jersey Jackals to Host Red Hot August Promotion Nights

Little Falls, NJ - Today the New Jersey Jackals are revealing details for the club's final three promotion nights of the season. "The House that Yogi Built" will be a fun-filled destination for action-packed baseball, appreciating hard-working teachers, devouring tasty specialty burgers and thirst-quenching craft beers, and celebrating the best fans in the Can-Am League.

Starting on Thursday, August 22, the Jackals will hold Teacher Appreciation Night as they take on the Rockland Boulders. On this night, all educators will be treated like royalty as the Jackals bestow numerous perks as the baseball equivalent of an apple for the teacher. Educators with a valid ID will receive a $2 ticket discount at the box office, a 15% discount in the Team Store, along with a free gift. Plus it's a good night to bring a ravenous appetite and thirst as teachers can buy one get one food entrée and take advantage of Thirsty Thursday Specials. Gates open at 6:05pm and first pitch is 7:05pm.

Speaking of voracious appetites, everybody who's still hungry and thirsty is invited to come out to Burger & Craft Beer Night on Saturday, August 24 (gates open at 4:35pm, first pitch 6:05pm) as the Jackals play against the Trios Rivieres Aigles. This carnivore's paradise will feature specialty burgers for $10 and 16 craft beers to wash down all the tasty goodness for $7. Plus fans can get a specialty burger and craft beer combo for $15 while enjoying live music and mind-blowing postgame fireworks. Gates open at 4:35 pm and first pitch is 6:05 pm.

The Jackals will pay tribute the greatest fans in the Can-Am League on Thursday, August 29 with Fan Appreciation Night. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a 2019 New Jersey Jackals team photo. Fans can also take advantage of the Thirsty Thursday Specials for the last home game of the season and, following the game, everybody will be treated to the final fireworks show of the summer at Yogi Berra Stadium. Gates open at 5:05 pm and first pitch is 6:05pm.

