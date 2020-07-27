New Item at Avista Stadium

July 27, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - Don't miss your chance to visit the Infield Café and to dine on Avista Stadium's award winning infield. Shaded seating is provided on the infield, helping you stay cool.

This week will feature a new menu item that's never been to Avista Stadium before, the BBQ Burger. This special of the week features a burger coated in barbecue sauce, topped with onion straws, bacon, lettuce and American cheese! A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

The Infield Café is making to-go orders and curbside pickup easy with two pre-order options. Fans can either place an online order HERE or call (509) 343-6886. Specials of the week are not available for online orders, if you would like to enjoy the special of the week place your order in-person at the stadium or over the phone.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. Along with cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

The Infield Café is open Monday - Thursday from 11:00AM - 2:00PM this week.

