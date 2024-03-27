New Gold Diamond Membership Coming to Sutter Health Park

March 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Some of the best views inside Sutter Health Park are about to get even better, as the Sacramento River Cats have announced the addition of the new Gold Diamond Membership, an elevated luxury seating experience.

The new Gold Diamond Membership will be for tickets in either the private Tower View Tables or the first-row Diamond View Dugout seats and will include dedicated concierge for on-demand service with inclusive food and beverages. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary welcome beverage at stadium entry, and will have access to an all-you-can eat pregame meal with rotating chef-inspired menus in the Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

"The Sacramento River Cats are dedicated to providing a luxury ballpark experience to our fans, and we're excited to deliver this first phase of planned enhancements to the best seats in the building," said Chip Maxson, River Cats President.

This never-before-seen elevated experience at Sutter Health Park will include a parking pass in the VIP lot, and is for companies or individuals looking to secure a luxury style of worry-free entertainment for all River Cats games. The initial upgrades will be implemented over the next few months with completion expected later this summer.

Among the physical upgrades to two of the most premium seating areas in Sutter Health Park will include vintage baseball-inspired luxury finishes and fixtures, updated seating looks and finishes, renovated VIP entrance, restrooms and pathways, and in-section exclusive food and beverage station.

Limited available inventory will be released on Opening Day this Friday, March 29 and is expected to sell out soon. Interested parties are encouraged to join the wait list at rivercats.com/memberships for first access.

