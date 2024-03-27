Space Cowboys Drop Game Two Against Astros

March 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

HOUSTON, TX - The Space Cowboys dropped the second and final game against the Houston Astros before the regular season 7-3 on Tuesday evening at Minute Maid Park.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening frame behind the bat of lead-off man Quincy Hamilton, who launched the fourth pitch of the game 371 feet to the stands in right field. The lead did not last long, as in the bottom of the second, Alex Bregman sent a pitch from Sugar Land starter RHP J.P. France out of the stadium to tie it at one apiece. The Astros went ahead 2-1 on a Victor Caratini RBI single to score the speedster Jeremy Peña from second base.

After a slow night offensively, the Space Cowboys had a chance to cut the lead down in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and one out against RHP Bryan Abreu. David Hensley knocked a single up the middle to score Will Wagner and Trey Cabbage, bringing Sugar Land within one. However, in the bottom of the frame, a couple of clutch hits from Astros hitters extended the lead out of reach for the Space Cowboys as the Astros widened their advantage to 7-3.

Despite earning the loss, France finished his night strong by sending down the last five Astro hitters he faced, throwing 4.0 innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with a strikeout.

The Space Cowboys kick off the regular season on Friday night against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. First pitch is at 7:15 pm and the game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV. The first home game of the season is April 2 at 6:05 pm CT against the Las Vegas Aviators.

