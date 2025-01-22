New England Revolution Sign Defender Damario McIntosh as Homegrown Player

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed 17-year-old defender Damario McIntosh to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2028 Major League Soccer season, with an additional one-year club option for 2029. A 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star, McIntosh becomes the 14th Revolution Academy graduate to sign a first-team contract, and the ninth player to ascend from Revolution II to the first team.

Full Name: Damario McIntosh

Pronunciation: dah-MAR-ee-oh MACK-in-tosh

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Hometown: Newark, Calif.

Date of Birth: 08/17/2007 (Westmoreland, Jamaica)

Nationality: United States and Jamaica

McIntosh made his professional debut at 16 years old last March with Revolution II, before inking his first professional contract with New England's second team on June 11, 2024. During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, his debut season at the professional level, the Academy graduate recorded 25 appearances, including 20 starts. McIntosh also accrued the third-most minutes played (1,744) for Revolution II. McIntosh is set to join fellow Academy graduates and Homegrown Players Peyton Miller (17), Noel Buck (19), Malcolm Fry (19), and Jack Panayotou (20) on New England's senior roster.

"Damario McIntosh is an exciting young player who has made significant strides since joining our club," said Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "We're thrilled to watch him take the next step in his professional career, as Damario's signing is a testament to both his hard work and our club's commitment to developing young athletes through our Pro Player Pathway."

Prior to entering the professional ranks, the Westmoreland, Jamaica native joined the Revolution Academy in 2023, where he tallied two goals and one assist with the Under-17 team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season. Last July, McIntosh was selected to represent New England at the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, playing a pivotal role in a 4-2 victory for Team East on July 23 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

"Damario is a talented young player with a bright future ahead of him," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "I look forward to helping him reach his potential and become a first team contributor."

"I am incredibly grateful to sign my first MLS contract and to represent the New England Revolution at the first-team level," McIntosh said. "Playing professional soccer has always been a dream of mine, and I am excited to continue my development on and off the field here in New England. I especially want to thank all my coaches, teammates, and my family for their unwavering support throughout my professional journey."

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign defender Damario McIntosh to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2028 Major League Soccer season, with a one-year club option for 2029, on Jan. 22, 2025. McIntosh becomes the 14th Revolution Academy graduate to sign a first-team contract.

DAMARIO MCINTOSH AT A GLANCE:

Revolution Academy graduate and Revolution II product becomes the 14th Homegrown Player signing.

Logged 1,744 minutes across 25 appearances, including 20 starts, during his debut professional season in MLS NEXT Pro with Revolution II in 2024.

Selected to play in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star game on July 23 in Columbus, Ohio, helping to defeat the West side in the East team's 4-2 victory.

Recorded two goals and one assist with the Academy U-17s during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season.

A native of Westmoreland, Jamaica, McIntosh first joined the Revolution Academy in 2023.

