Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Midfielder Malik Pinto to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

January 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed midfielder Malik Pinto to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, the club announced today.

"We are excited to add another quality player to our 2025 roster. Malik's athelticism and experience will provide the team with more stability and give the club a long term option in the midfield," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "We believe Malik has the talent to add value to the second team while still earning opportunities to prove himself at the First Team level."

Pinto, 23, will join the club after spending the past two seasons with FC Cincinatti, where he signed his first professional contract. The midfielder made 33 total appearances in MLS with the club, having made his debut against Nashville SC on March 25, 2023, at 20 years old.

The Durham, North Carolina, native also featured for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro during his time with the club. Over the span of two seasons, Pinto made 13 appearances, all starts, and logged 913 total minutes. The midfielder recorded three goals and one assist with the club's second team. He made his debut in MLS NEXT Pro on June 6, 2023, against Philadelphia Union 2 and recorded his first goal in the league against Inter Miami CF II on July 16, 2023.

Previous to his time playing professionally, Pinto developed his skills at the collegiate level with Princeton University. He spent two seasons with the Tigers and made 34 total appearances with 30 starts. The midfielder played in all 16 matches for the university in his last season and notched a career high of four assists in 2022. In 2021, he earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors and was named as an honorable mention following the 2022 season.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign midfielder Malik Pinto to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 22, 2025.

Malik Pinto

Pronunciation: mah-LEEK PIN-toe

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 168 lbs.

Birthdate: August 8, 2002

Birthplace: Durham, North Carolina

Nationality: United States

