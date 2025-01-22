FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Nigerian Midfielder Monsuru Opeyemi

January 22, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired Nigerian attacking midfielder Monsuru Opeyemi via free transfer from Liga Portugal 2 side FC Vizela pending receipt of an ITC, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Opeyemi, 21, arrives in Cincinnati after spending three years in Portugal from 2021-2024. Opeyemi featured primarily for FC Vizela's U23 side and made one senior team start in Liga Portugal, Portugal's top flight division, in a 1-0 win over Rio Ave FC in 2022.

With the U23s, across all competitions, Opeyemi made 27 appearances and scored seven goals while adding one assist. During the 2023 U23 Taça Revelação, Portugal's domestic knockout cup, Opeyemi scored three goals over three group stage matches for Vizela and notched a brace against CF Estrela Amadora.

Opeyemi spent the 2023-2024 season on loan with SC Covilhã of Liga 3, Portugal's third division, and enjoyed his most successful single season where he scored three goals and tallied five assists in 12 league appearances.

At the international level, Opeyemi has represented Nigeria in a number of youth national team events. In 2019, Opeyemi was rostered for Nigeria at the U17 World Cup in Brazil. Opeyemi started in two of the country's three group stage matches and helped Nigeria finish top of Group B to advance to the Round of 16. He has also played with the Nigeria U23 team.

Opeyemi is part of FC Cincinnati's travel group to Clearwater, Florida as the club prepares for the upcoming 2025 MLS season.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 acquire Monsuru Opeyemi via free transfer from FC Vizela. Signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract on January 22, 2025.

MONSURU OPEYEMI

Position: Midfielder

Nationality: Nigerian

Birthdate: August 11, 2003 (21)

Previous Club: FC Vizela

