New England Revolution II Sign Forward Jayden Da

December 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II signed Boston-born forward Jayden Da to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Da, a 2024 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick and 2024 Eastern Conference finalist with Columbus Crew 2, arrives in New England for his second professional season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Da, 22, joins Revolution II following his debut season with Columbus 2, where the striker recorded seven goals and four assists across 24 league appearances, including 12 starts. In the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, Da registered two goals and one assist in his three starts, helping Crew 2 reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prior to arriving in Columbus, Da played three seasons of collegiate soccer at Duquesne University from 2021-23. Raised in Rockville, Maryland, he tallied eight goals and four assists in 46 appearances for the Dukes, earning him a spot on the 2023 All-Atlantic 10 Second Team and the 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team. In 2021, Da helped guide the Dukes to the Atlantic-10 Championship.

Born in Boston, Mass., Da began his collegiate career at Washington & Jefferson College, where he was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Player (PAC) and Newcomer of the Year for the 2020-21 season. As a freshman, the forward led the PAC in points (17) and assists (5), and helped take home the PAC Championship title after ranking second in the conference with six goals, including three game winners.

Revolution II will kick off its sixth season, the team's fourth campaign in MLS NEXT Pro, in Spring 2025. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign forward Jayden Da to a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Dec. 5, 2024.

Jayden Da

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: April 8, 2002 (Boston, Mass.)

Hometown: Rockville, Md.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205

College: Duquesne University (2021-2024), Washington & Jefferson (2020-2021)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II as a free agent on Dec. 5, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.