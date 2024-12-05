Huntsville City FC Signs Midfielders Alan Carleton and Moisés Véliz

December 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signings of midfielders Alan Carleton and Moisés Véliz ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The midfielders will join the returning Boys in Blue, as well as players under contract with parent club Nashville SC, and players from the Nashville SC Academy.

"We're delighted to bring Alan and Moisés to Huntsville," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "Our coaching staff has experience coaching with and against Alan and are excited not just about the talent he is but also the potential and room for growth he still has in his game. Moisés brings great pedigree having played professionally in Panama for two years now. His aggression, bite and passion will be a great asset to the group."

Carleton comes to Huntsville after spending his youth and professional career with Atlanta United. The midfielder has made 56 appearances with Atlanta United 2 since making his professional debut in 2022, scoring four goals and recording three assists in 2,703 minutes of action. He also has made three appearances for Atlanta against Huntsville City FC in the last two seasons. The Powder Springs, Georgia native was a member of the first-ever Atlanta United Academy team that took the field in 2016 at the Generation Adidas Cup.

Véliz joins the Boys in Blue on loan from Tauro FC of Liga Panameña de Fútbol (LPF) in Panama. Since making his professional debut in 2021, the midfielder has recorded 59 appearances, with two goals and two assists in 3,163 minutes of action in all competitions, helping the club win two LPF Championships. Additionally, Véliz appeared in the second leg of the club's CONCACAF Champions Cup run in 2023.

At the international level, Véliz represents Panama, and has made six appearances for the country's U-23 side. The 20-year-old most recently played for his nation on Sept. 9, 2024 against Mexico U-23.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs midfielder Alan Carleton; signs midfielder Moisés Véliz on loan from Tauro FC with option to buy

ALAN CARLETON

Position: Midfielder

Height:5'8"

Weight:119 lbs

Birthdate:March 20, 2005

Age:19

Birthplace:Powder Springs, Georgia

Last Club:Atlanta United 2

MOISÉS VÉLIZ

Position: Midfielder

Height:5'7"

Weight:146 lbs

Birthdate: Sept. 18, 2004

Age:20

Birthplace:Panama City, Panama

Last Club:Tauro FC

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF DEC. 5, 2024:

Defenders: Kessy Coulibaly and Jordan Knight

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

