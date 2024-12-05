Chattanooga Football Club Signs Darwin Ortiz

December 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Darwin Ortiz to a two-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

After successful spells with the North Georgia Soccer Academy and Southern Soccer Academy (SSA), Ortiz has signed his first professional contract with Chattanooga Football Club.

The talented young midfielder, who hails from Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras, has trained with the men's first team over the past couple of seasons.

During his time with SSA, Ortiz was selected to play in the 'MLS NEXT Best Of' match at the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase in Frisco, Texas in 2022.

"Darwin is an exciting, dedicated, high-potential athlete who excites us from a coaching perspective and will get fans on their feet," said Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He can play multiple positions at a top level and still has years of development ahead. He gives us balance in matching some of our more experienced athletes with the vibrant ambition of a young athlete."

"We're excited to see Darwin continue his development with us," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's been noticed by not just the staff but the players as well. He's done a great job playing in MLS NEXT and Academy tournaments and competing with very high level players that end up in this league. He's going to have a positive impact on the team. He's a wonderful human. Everyone I've spoke to speaks very highly of who he is as a person. His commitment to the game has earned him this opportunity."

Ortiz expressed his excitement upon signing his first professional contract.

"Being able to join one of the most historic clubs in American soccer and with one of the best fanbases in the country is something that makes me feel proud," said Ortiz. "A club with such a strong fanbase as Chattanooga FC is very rare to see in most teams, often times overlooked, and it gives me a sense of extra motivation to represent and play for them.

"CFC being a community-focused club makes me feel welcomed and part of the family. I will represent the community and honor its values as if it were my family, on and off the pitch."

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Darwin Ortiz

Pronunciation: Dar-win Or-TEEZ

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: March 3, 2006

Birthplace: Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras

Citizenship: Honduras

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Darwin Ortiz to a two-year deal with a club option of a further year.

