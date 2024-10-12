New England Revolution Blanked by Columbus Crew, 4-0

October 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The New England Revolution (9-20-4; 31 pts.) were defeated by the Columbus Crew (18-9-9; 63 pts.), 4-0, on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Columbus netted two goals in each half as New England fell on the road in the penultimate match of the 2024 MLS campaign. The Revolution will finish the season next Saturday when they visit Inter Miami CF on MLS Decision Day.

Columbus started the match on the attack, with defender DeJuan Jones scoring the first goal for the hosts five minutes after the opening whistle. Midfielder Alexandru Matan doubled the lead for Columbus in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a Revolution giveaway inside their own half. New England settled into the match and kept the Crew at bay for the rest of the half, entering the intermission with a two-goal deficit.

The Revolution looked to fight their way back into the game after the break. New England was finding its footing before Matan put the game out of reach with two more late tallies. The Romanian scored his second goal in the 64th minute before completing his hat trick in the 72nd minute to cap the night's scoring.

Defender Will Sands returned to action for the Revolution tonight following a six-game absence due to a foot injury. The 24-year-old outside back started and played 74 minutes against his former club. Defender Tim Parker also featured in the starting lineup tonight, suiting up for his fourth start with New England alongside Dave Romney in central defense.

Forward Dylan Borrero paced the Revolution attack with a team-best three shots, putting one on target. Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye registered a team-high three key passes, featuring in the midfield along with Ian Harkes and Matt Polster, who wore the captain's armband tonight.

Next Saturday's match against Inter Miami CF kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Chase Stadium and is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA" (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

F Dylan Borrero played all 90 minutes as he recorded his first start since September 14. He led the team with three shot attempts.

F Luca Langoni suited up for his 10th MLS appearance, his seventh start.

M Ian Harkes suited up for his 50th MLS start tonight, completing 94.7 percent of his pass attempts, with two chances created.

D Will Sands, a former Columbus player, made his first appearance after returning from a six-match absence due to a foot injury.

New England was without four players tonight due to international duty, including defenders Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and Peyton Miller (United States Under-20s), midfielder Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria), and winger Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia & Herzegovina).

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #33

MLS Matchday #38

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew

October 12, 2024 - Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee: Peter Balciunas

Assistant Referee: Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

Video Asst. Referee: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Ricardo Montero

Weather: 75 degrees and sunny

Attendance: 20,439

Scoring Summary:

CLB - DeJuan Jones 2 (Aziel Jackson 3, Dylan Chambost 3) 5'

CLB - Alexandru Matan 2 (Dylan Chambost 4) 14'

CLB - Alexandru Matan 3 (Rudy Camacho 1) 64'

CLB - Alexandru Matan 4 (Derrick Jones 2) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Dave Romney (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 51'

NE - Emmanuel Boateng (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 79'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Dave Romney, Brandon Bye, Will Sands (Nick Lima 74'), Tim Parker; Matt Polster © (Nacho Gil 65'), Mark-Anthony Kaye; Luca Langoni (Emmanuel Boateng 74'), Ian Harkes, Dylan Borrero; Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 74').

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Jonathan Mensah, Thomas McNamara, Malcolm Fry.

Columbus Crew: Abraham Romero; Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen, Yevhen Cheberko; DeJuan Jones, Darlington Nagbe © (Derrick Jones 61'), Alexandru Matan (Yaw Yeboah 74'), Max Arfsten (Anders Herrera 68'); Aziel Jackson (Jacen Russell-Rowe 61'), Dylan Chambost; Diego Rossi (Christian Ramirez 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lakpes.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.