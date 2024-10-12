Columbus Crew Blanks New England Revolution, 4-0

October 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 4-0 against the New England Revolution in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have earned a Club-record 63 points (18-6-9) this season. The team's previous best was 57 (2008 and 2023).

Columbus has scored 69 goals in MLS play, the most goals scored in a single season in Club history. Last season, the team led MLS with 67 goals, tying the club record initially set in 1998.

The Crew have registered a Club-record and MLS-best seven games with four or more goals in 2024, the most across MLS this season. In the past two seasons under Wilfried Nancy, the Black & Gold have recorded four or more goals 11 times in MLS play.

With one match remaining in the regular season, the Crew's 18 wins are their most in a single season.

Columbus has recorded multiple goals in 41 games (21 in 2023; 20 in 2024) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023, the most in the league over that stretch.

The Crew have a league-best +31 goal differential (69 GF, 38 GA) in 33 matches played this season, on pace for a Club record. This is the first time in Club history that the team has reached a +29 goal differential. Additionally, the Crew have a league-high +44 home goal differential (79 GF, 35 GA) in 34 regular season matches at Lower.com Field since the 2023 MLS regular season.

Over the last 43 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 28 and only lost four contests (11 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost three of their past 27 MLS regular season home matches (18-3-6).

Defender DeJuan Jones scored to open the scoring for the Black & Gold, in the 5th minute of the match.

Jones scored his second goal with the Crew this season and his third across all competitions.

Midfielder AZ Jackson provided the assist to Jones' score, his third for the Crew this season in MLS play.

Jones provided the assist to Alex Matan's third goal, his third of the season.

Midfielder Alex Matan recorded a hat trick for the Black & Gold, scoring in the 14th, 64th and 72nd minutes of the match.

With the hat trick, Matan has four goals this season and five across all competitions. Entering tonight, Matan had scored two total goals in MLS play, one in 2023 and one in 2024.

Matan is the 10th player in Crew history to post a hat trick.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost provided a secondary assist.to Jones' goal and an assist on Matan's first goal, his third and fourth of the season.

Defender Rudy Camacho provided the assist to Matan's second goal, the first assist in his MLS career.

Goalkeeper Abraham Romero registered the first clean sheet of his MLS career. Tonight, Romero registered two saves, 20 accurate passes (83 percent passing accuracy), four recoveries, and 27 touches.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,439. It marked a Club record 34th consecutive sold-out crowd at Lower.com Field in MLS play, including the postseason. It is the first time the Crew have sold out all MLS home matches in a single season.

The Black & Gold travel to face the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the final match of the regular season [6 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Oct. 19 - 6 p.m. ET - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

