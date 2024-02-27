New England Knockouts Unveil Team Logos Paying Homage to the City of Brockton and Its Boxing History

Brockton, Mass. - The New England Knockouts, Frontier League's newest addition, today unveiled its team logos for its debut season this spring. Each logo pays homage to the team's historic host city of Brockton, commonly referred to as the City of Champions. The boxing gloves and belt pay tribute to Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Rocky Marciano and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Both Brockton boxing legends were trained by prolific Brockton trainers Pat and Goody Petronelli, who were synonymous with the sport during their respective careers and were proud to hail from Brockton.

The New England Knockouts will now have four uniform options to showcase throughout the season - primary and alternate home uniforms and primary and alternate road uniforms, highlighting the heritage and history of the City of Champions. The New England Knockouts will establish a strong, recognizable brand, highlighting the importance of visual identity in connecting with fans, differentiating the team in a crowded market, and creating a sense of pride and belonging among the team's players and supporters.

"In the heart of Brockton, where champions are created and legends are born, our new brand identity makes a bold statement and truly shows our commitment to this city, truly embodying the City of Champions," said Nick Desrosiers, senior VP & general manager of the New England Knockouts. "As we reveal our brand, we wanted to do more than introduce a logo. We're beginning a new chapter in Brockton's legacy, promising that the Knockouts will lead with the same fight, passion and determination as those boxing legends who paved the way for us and others who proudly call Brockton home."

There are many variations of the logo that will be used throughout the season. The Bulldog also resembles the "bruiser" and "intimidating" spirit the team will bring to Campanelli Stadium. The color scheme is a spinoff of the Rox's traditional colors and will help the community establish a sense of connection between the two teams. The primary color palette is intended to have a modern yet classic feel. The color palette is named after boxing punches and equipment: Jab, Hook, Overhand, Bell and Canvas, and the secondary color palette also has a boxing touch: Southpaw, Haymaker, Cross and Parry. Plans are underway for an in-person logo and uniform unveiling with City of Brockton officials, community members, team sponsors and partners, and local media in the upcoming weeks. Grant O'Dell spearheaded the creative process with his decade of graphic design experience in the sports industry and completed projects with sports teams in various leagues across the country.

The New England Knockouts will play their inaugural game on Friday, May 10, 2024, against the Ottawa Titans as professional baseball returns to Campanelli Stadium for the first time since 2011. Season tickets are now on sale at www.tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com. Please visit www.frontierleague.com for more information and the 2024 Frontier League schedule.

