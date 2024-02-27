2024 Live Music & Firework Nights Announced

February 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







This summer features five nights of great live music including tributes, cover bands and a visit from legendary organist Nancy Faust.

Of course don't forget about ThunderBolts baseball and our famous fireworks show closing out each night!

All group tickets are on sale now; Individual game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12th

Saturday, June 8th at 6:05 pm vs. Schaumburg - Beatles Night with Postgame Fireworks: Beatles Night with Postgame Fireworks is one of our most popular nights of the year! The day starts with pregame entertainment by "Kaleidoscope Eyes" (4:15 - 5:30 pm). We will have Beatles' themed activities and music all-game long as well. After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

Saturday, June 29th at 6:05 pm vs. Evansville - Jimmy Buffett Night with Postgame Fireworks: Jimmy Buffett Night is back with postgame fireworks! Cheeseburger & margarita specials! First 500 fans will receive a Hawaiian Lei! Jimmy Buffett music is played all game long as well as live pregame entertainment from "Todd Donnelly Music" (4:15 - 5:30 pm).

Saturday, July 27th at 6:05 pm vs. Joliet - Country Night with a Mechanical Bull and Postgame Fireworks: Country Night is back with Postgame Fireworks presented by Lakeshore Beverage! Before the game we will have live pregame entertainment featuring the "Strawdawg Band" (4:15 - 5:30 pm). During the game fans can enjoy hearing their favorite country hits all night as well as riding a Mechanical Bull on the concourse (4:30 - 8:30 pm). Stick around after the game for our famous fireworks show!

Saturday, August 10th at 6:05 pm vs. Washington - Nancy Faust on the Organ, Postgame Fireworks and Scout/Camp Out Night: A legend returns to Crestwood. Former White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be on the organ all game long. Make sure you come by and say hello on the concourse behind home plate! After the game enjoy our famous fireworks show and kids run the bases. However the night does not end there as it includes a sleep over with our popular Camp Out Night! All ticketed fans are invited to sleep under the stars in their stake-less tents. Play on the field! Enjoy a late night movie on our videoboard! Popcorn and drinks will be available. In the morning a free light breakfast will be served to campers. Click HERE for our 2024 Scout/Camp Out Flyer

Saturday, August 17th at 6:05 pm vs. Gateway - Elvis Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Beggars Pizza: Our popular Elvis Night is back where tunes from "The King of Rock and Roll" will be heard all night. Pregame entertainment goes from 4:15 - 5:30 pm when the must see John "Elvis" Lyons takes the field for your viewing pleasure. The night will continue with Elvis music and activities during the game before we close with our famous fireworks show!

-------------------------------------------

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.