Otters Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

The 2024 season, which kicks off on May 9, is just 72 days away. After Evansville begins the season with a four-game road trip to the Windy City, join the Otters at Bosse Field for Opening Week from Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, May 19!

This year's weekly promotions include the following:

- Tuesdays - Fifth Third Bank Family Tuesday (more information coming soon!)

- Wednesdays - Senior Connection Wednesdays (fans 55+ receive $2 admission)

- Thursdays - Budweiser Thirsty Thursday (discounted draft beer and domestic cans, special beer themed jerseys to be auctioned after final Thirsty Thursday)

- Sundays - Dog Days of Summer (bring your dog to the ballpark, food deals)

New promotions this season feature Indy 500 Night (Saturday, May 18), Country Night (Thursday, May 30), Stand Up to Cancer Night (Friday, June 21), Shark Week Night (Saturday, July, 27) and many more!

Fan-favorite promotions returning in 2024 include Jacob's Village Night/First Responder's Night (Thursday, June 6), Princess Night (Friday, June 7), Margaritaville Night (Thursday, June 20), Star Wars Night (Saturday, August 3) and many others!

For full promotion schedule and to keep up with additions, keep an eye on evansvilleotters.com/promotions as the season approaches.

The 2024 season is right around the corner. For information on season or group tickets, call 812-435-8686. Single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

