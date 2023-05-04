New Clover Stadium Features on Tap for '23 Season

Rockland County, NY - With the opening of the 2023 Frontier League season just around the corner, New York Boulders' fans can expect an even greater experience at Clover Stadium highlighted by these special new features:

Welcome to O'Toole's Pub at the Clover:Always a favorite destination at Clover Stadium, the craft beer room is getting a new and improved look. With the addition of a garage style door replacing the former look, the craft beer room will now be called O'Toole's Pub at the Clover. The new open-air facing will enhance what is already a perennial fan attraction and is sure to be a hot spot for craft beer lovers during and after the game. Features will also include post-game entertainment on specific dates.

Pace-of-Play Pitch Clocks:The Boulders will sprint into baseball's new era with the Frontier League's adaptation of Major League Baseball-style pace-of-play rules, which will include visible pitch clocks on each dugout. Early results have shown significant reduction in MLB game times and immense fan popularity, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch all the action.

Clover Goes Cashless: For the 2023 season, Clover Stadium will be a cashless ballpark; all main stadium concessions, the Team Store, and 3rd party vendors including Chick-fil-A, 16 Handles, and Primo Hoagies will also be cashless. The following exceptions will be in effect: Cash WILL be accepted at the box office for ticket purchases, and cash can be exchanged at our Box Office or at Guest Relations for a card containing "BoulderBucks" to be used in the park.

*NEW* Mini-Golf Pricing:Another popular attraction for kids of all ages is our landmark BoulderBird's Mini-Golf, one of only a few such attractions at any ballpark in the entire country. New for this season, ticket holders can buy one pass and play all night for the low rate of just $10 per player (ends 7th inning). Of course, our regular single-play rates remain available, so start working on that putting game.

All this and more is in store as the Boulders open their 96-game schedule on Thursday, May 11th, hosting the New Jersey Jackals. Individual, group, and value plan tickets are available online, at the box office, or, for more information, call 845-364-0009.

