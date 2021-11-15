New Christmas Lights Show at Haymarket Park

A new holiday tradition begins for Lincoln and surrounding areas this Holiday Season. Haymarket Park is excited to announce that Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, LLC is set to present a magical holiday experience at Haymarket Park with a drive-through light display. This astonishing new display amplifies the aesthetic experience of Christmas while still retaining a familiar charm and sense of community.

The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, along with sole sponsor, All Pro Heating & Air Conditioning, have produced a display that is nothing short of amazing. Featuring countless lights, props, and computerized effects all synchronized to sound, this wondrous display also includes an appearance of Santa and his elves for vehicle onlookers.

Haymarket Park provides an ideal drive-through route that is just under a mile long for the community to enjoy.

Opening night for The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show is Saturday, November 27. Showtimes start at 5:30 pm and run until approximately midnight. Ticket prices are per vehicle providing an excellent value for large groups or families, and include choice between General Admission or VIP.

