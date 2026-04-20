New Black and Gold Threads for Wynton!
Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Bagg, Clark, McCallum to be Inducted into the Plaza of Honour - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard
- Tiger-Cats Sign Linebacker Jayden McDonald & Receiver Jaelen Gill
- Nitro Circus 2.0 Is Coming to Hamilton Stadium on August 9th, 2026
- Hamilton Sports Group & Mohawk College Announce New Three-Year Partnership
- Tiger-Cats Ink Defensive End Dawson Scott