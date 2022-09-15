Nellie Moves Up Home Run List But Revs Drop Road Finale

(Lancaster, Pa.): The season's 32-game War of the Roses series was finally capped off on Thursday evening as a four-run first inning proved too much to overcome for the York Revolution, dropping the rubber match to the Lancaster Barnstormers, 8-2 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. It marked the Revs' final road game of the season as the team returns home to host the High Point Rockers on Friday evening to kick off the final weekend of the 2022 season.

The Barnstormers used their big first inning to jump ahead early against York starter Deyvis Julian. First, it was Shawon Dunston Jr. who led off the game with a solo homer to right, just as he did in Tuesday's series opener. It was Dunston Jr.'s third of the season, all having come against the Revs.

Anderson Feliz ballooned the lead later in the inning with a homer to right field of his own, this time a three-run blast to give Lancaster an early 4-0 cushion.

Elmer Reyes doubled for the 39th time this season on a drive to right with one out in the second inning, bringing him one shy of the York single season mark set by Isaias Tejeda in 2019. Reyes scored one batter later, on a double to left from Josue Herrera to put the Revs on the board, trailing 4-1.

The third inning saw another leadoff home run for the Barnstormers, this one from Melvin Mercedes to right field to make it 5-1.

After seeing three long balls fly out of the park against them, the Revs joined the homer barrage to lead off the fourth. Doing the deed was Nellie Rodriguez for the third straight night on a tape measure blast to left to cut the deficit to 5-2. The 26th home run of the season for Rodriguez matches his career high that he set in 2016 with Double-A Akron, while establishing the fourth highest single-season total in Revs history. The 51st home run of his Revs career matches Tejeda for sixth most all-time in franchise history.

Lancaster didn't wait long to answer as a sacrifice fly by Chris Proctor in the bottom half got the run back, giving the Barnstormers a 6-2 lead.

Joseph Carpenter added to the scoring in the eighth, coming just shy of his first professional home run, doubling off the left-center wall to plate another run. One more scored when Proctor beat out a potential double play ball, sending the game to the ninth at an 8-2 margin.

York came up scoreless in the ninth, dropping the finale of the War of the Roses with the season series going to Lancaster by an 18-14 margin.

York has three games remaining in the 2022 season and will host High Point for the final series this weekend at PeoplesBank Park. Sam Burton gets the ball on Friday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is Ladies Night presented by UPMC and a Fiesta Friday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

