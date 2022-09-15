Playoffs? Playoffs?? Mora Doesn't Allow Diddly as Revs Squash Stormers

Lancaster, Pa.): Austin Mora combined on a clean sheet for his first Atlantic League victory as the York Revolution squashed the Lancaster Barnstormers, 9-0 on Wednesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. York's offense knocked 12 hits while the pitching allowed just three in Lancaster's hangover game after clinching a postseason berth the night before.

The Revs got an early scare in the first when a fastball from Lancaster starter Bret Clarke hit Telvin Nash in the hand. Nash stayed in the game initially but exited in the second.

The second inning saw the bulk of the Revs offense for the night, as a big five spot against Clarke put them ahead early. After Melky Mesa led off the inning with a single and advanced on a wild pitch, he came around to score the first run of the game on the league-leading 37th double of the year from Elmer Reyes. Jhon Nunez knocked in two more on a two-out single, bringing his season total to 28 driven in. JC Encarnacion took over for Nash and blasted a pinch-hit two-run triple to left to make it 5-0 York.

The pinch hit was the 10th of Encarnacion's York career, breaking a club record previously held by Andrew Dundon. Of the five pinch hits for Encarnacion this season, four have gone for extra bases with six driven in.

Mora (1-1) followed a tough debut on the mound with a phenomenal outing, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. The rookie right-hander had to work around four walks but was able to strike out five in the outing.

Kyle Zurak replaced Mora and retired the first two he faced on a popup and strikeout looking to end the sixth.

After Encarnacion led off the top of the seventh with a double, he scored two batters later on an RBI groundout from Mesa. Encarnacion had taken off from third on contact and scored as the throw from third base pulled catcher Anthony Peroni up the line. The RBI brought Mesa's career total to a Revs record 315.

Franklin Van Gurp pitched the seventh for York and after allowing a leadoff double, retired the next three he faced to keep the Barnstormers scoreless.

Reyes led off the eighth for York with yet another double, the 38th of his season. The two-bagger tied him for second in Revs history in single season doubles, matching Andres Perez' mark from 2013. He is now two shy of Isaias Tejeda's record of 40 set in 2019 with four games remaining.

The offense didn't slow down in the ninth as Nellie Rodriguez launched his 25th home run of the season, a two-run shot that cleared the batter's eye in dead center field. Rodriguez joins Chris Nowak as the only two in Revs history with multiple 25-homer seasons while his total is now tied for fourth in a season in team history and ranks fifth in the league this season. Rodriguez also becomes the seventh in Revs history to hit 50 home runs in his York career. Reyes drove in a run later in the inning on a groundout, bringing the York lead to 9-0.

Roniel Raudes capped off two scoreless innings in relief in the ninth, giving York their fourth shutout win of the year in the dominating 9-0 victory.

York will look to end the 2022 War of the Roses on a high note as Deyvis Julian takes the mound on Thursday, fresh off victory in a strong York debut. The rubber match of the series gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Jake Ness on the call.

