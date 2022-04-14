Naturals Win Second in a Row over Wind Surge 8-5

SPRINGDALE, AR - For the second night in a row and fourth time in five games this season, eight different Northwest Arkansas Naturals batters recorded hits, as a team effort led to an 8-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Seuly Matias started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first, then Maikel Garcia drew a bases loaded walk in the second, his second of three walks in the game, to tie the score at the time 2-2.

After two innings where the score remained tied, the Naturals added two more runs in the fifth to take a lead again, on Michael Massey's second double of the night and a fielder's choice RBI from Sebastian Rivero.

While Wichita scored two more to tie it in the seventh, Northwest Arkansas responded with four in the bottom half, sending eight batters to the plate. The rally began after a Wind Surge error that broke the 4-4 tie, then Robbie Glendinning tripled in Matias and Rivero and Logan Porter doubled home Glendinning.

Center fielder Nick Loftin put together his second consecutive multi-hit night, going 3-for-5 while scoring three runs, crossing the plate every time he reached base.

Starting pitcher Alec Marsh compiled the best start of the year for a Naturals starting pitcher, striking out nine across 4.2 innings, the first starter to pitch into the fifth inning this year.

Christian Cosby earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief while striking out three and Zach Willeman closed the door with two innings of one-run ball, striking out three as well. Combined, the staff struck out 15, the most since the staff struck out 16 on August 11 against Frisco.

Drew Parrish will make his second start of the year on Thursday, as the left-hander goes to the mound for the 7:05 p.m. CT game against the Wind Surge, the third game of the weeklong series at Arvest Ballpark.

