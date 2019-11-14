Naturals to Become 'Los Naturales' in Milb's Copa de la Diversion

November 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that they'll become 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' for three (3) TBD games during the upcoming 2020 season at Arvest Ballpark as the organization will participate in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired Northwest Arkansas' full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually-held values and creating long-lasting memories.

Earlier today, Minor League Baseball reaffirmed all of the returning markets and their identities as well as unveiled the new logos and monikers for 26 clubs joining the program including 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas'.

More details on game dates, tickets, merchandise, on-field caps and game jerseys will be announced in February and March 2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, group events and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.