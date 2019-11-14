Sod Poodles to Become Pointy Boots de Amarillo in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas - As part of Minor League Baseball's initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the "Pointy Boots de Amarillo" for 10 games during the 2020 season. The team joins over 80 other teams across Minor League Baseball in the "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup." The league-wide initiative is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local Hispanic and Latino communities.

Pointy Boots are standard cowboy boots distinctly modified by lengthening the toe tips from a few inches to a few feet, typically with plastic, and are further altered according to the wearer's personal taste by incorporating art, sequins, lights, and other decorative features.

The custom boots rose in popularity in North-Central Mexico and into Texas in conjunction with the increased influence of tribal-guarachero music. The boots would be commonly worn by dance troupes and seen in dancing competitions at clubs and rodeos or at significant events such as weddings and Quinceañeras.

A celebration of fun, self-expression and creativity, the "Pointy Boots" moniker honors both Amarillo's young and active Hispanic population and the community's rich heritage while combining the rooted tradition of cowboy boots in the Texas Panhandle.

"This alternate identity is designed to embrace our LatinX community in Amarillo," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "After seeing how active Amarillo's Hispanic community is and learning of the long, rich history, we couldn't be more proud to participate in this fun, one-of-a-kind, nationwide initiative. We are excited to celebrate and showcase Amarillo's rich Hispanic heritage and support Minor League Baseball's league-wide initiative at Amarillo's affordable, family-fun gathering place, HODGETOWN!"

The primary "Boots" logo features white and fuchsia dancing Pointy Boots with Amarillo gold wheat accents. The "Mascot" logo combines with the Sod Poodles brand and features a dancing-themed RUCKUS wearing a fuchsia button-up shirt, Pointy Boots, his signature white cowboy hat, and Texas state belt buckle.

The Pointy Boots will debut their new identity the night of their 2020 Cinco de Mayo game and will transform into the brand every Wednesday home game following (excluding May 20) during the 2020 season. Each night will include specialty food, drinks, activities, programs, and in-game entertainment that showcases Amarillo's LatinX community.

The Sod Poodles alternate brand will be included in all aspects of the organization in 2020 during the 10 designated games from new on-field team uniforms and caps to a brand-new Facebook page for the Pointy Boots.

The Pointy Boots brand also has its own line of merchandise available now at the Sod Poodles Team Shop. Fans can also purchase merchandise online at SodPoodles.com, including Pointy Boots hats and t-shirts and, in the future, jerseys, on-field caps, and a wide range of novelty items.

A special ticket package for Pointy Boots games will be released in March 2020 along with all details on team uniforms/caps, promotions and giveaways.

Other teams currently participating in the Minor League Baseball initiative in the Texas League and in close proximity to Amarillo include the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, Matamoscas de Midessa (Midland-Odessa), Diamantes de Arkansas, Raspas de Corpus Christi, Petroleros de Tulsa, Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, Margaritas de El Paso, and Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City.

For more information about the Pointy Boots de Amarillo, please visit the team's website at SodPoodles.com and follow the new Facebook page at @pointybootsama.

