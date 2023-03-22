Naturals Hosting a Free Arvest Ballpark VIP Access Event on Saturday, March 25th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that they will be hosting a FREE Arvest Ballpark VIP Access event on Saturday, March 25th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. In addition to the free event, the Naturals Team Store and Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fans to purchase merchandise or tickets for the upcoming season.

FREE VIP Access Areas Include:

Ballpark Batting Cages

Fans are encouraged to bring their own bats and helmets for the cages.

Speed Pitch on Concourse*

Arvest Ballpark Train*

Kids Playground*

Guided Tours of Arvest Ballpark

*Weather permitting for outside activities. All of the above will be available from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Any fan that purchases a ticket in-person on Saturday, March 25th between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be automatically entered into a drawing to win one (1) FREE suite rental and a first pitch opportunity at your chosen suite game. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted by a Naturals representative the week of March 27th to schedule their outing.

In addition to Saturday, March 25th and our normal weekday hours, the Naturals Team Store will also be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st in advance of Opening Day.

The 2023 Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the season at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's).

