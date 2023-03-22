Frisco Launches RoughRiders Scholarship Program Presented by InTouch

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and InTouch Credit Union are thrilled to announce that applications are now open for the RoughRiders Scholarship Program presented by InTouch for the class of 2023.

"We're so thankful to partner with InTouch Credit Union on this great cause," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "We're both passionate about youth and education initiatives and are thrilled to award these deserving students with these scholarships."

"InTouch Credit Union is very excited to be the presenting sponsor of the scholarship program offered to area students, said Tim McCoy, SVP/CMO of InTouch Credit Union. "In fact, it was similarly shared community and family values that made it so easy for us to sign a new sponsorship agreement. We are proud to be a part of the program look forward to seeing winners named later this year."

All students in the 2023 class currently pursuing a postsecondary education are invited to apply for one of 10 of the RoughRiders Foundation's $1,000 scholarships.

To be considered, the student must have an overall GPA of 2.75 or greater (on a 4.0 scale) and must have graduated from a school in one of the following counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall and Tarrant. The application includes a personal essay (500 words or fewer), a copy of the most recent academic transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. APPLY.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

