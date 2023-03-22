Individual Game Tickets on Sale Right Now

Opening Day on Thursday, April 6, is just 15 days away, and you can get Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games this season right now!

Fans can order tickets right now by clicking the link below, calling (417) 863-0395 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm. The Gate 1 Ticket Office will open right before home games for convenient walk-up orders.

There's still time to become a RED Access Member for the 2023 season! Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more for as low as $90.50 (+ tax).

There's no better way to spend your summer than with the future of the St. Louis Cardinals, so join us this season for another affordable, fun-filled summer of Springfield Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field!

