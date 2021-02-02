National Girls and Women in Sports Day Important for Indy

Behind the scenes of the game day experience at Victory Field is a staff of hard-working, dedicated individuals who strive to make each day the best for those around them. For the Indianapolis Indians, National Women in Sports Day is an opportunity to shine a light on a group of them.

As you walk into the ballpark, you might see Michelle Trevino at the front desk or Cara Carrion in the ticket window. Through the gates is Hayden Barnack, checking to see how many bobbleheads are left on a giveaway night. You're met by Sarah Haynes, who is walking the concourse right beside you, ready to answer any questions you may have along the way.

You see Jo Garcia coordinating the first pitch as Kim Stoebick and Shayla Smith are standing on field with a group of students ready to sing the National Anthem. In the outfield, you can see Casey McGaw snapping photos with her phone that you'll later see on social media.

If you travel upstairs to the suite level, you'll find Kathryn Bobel ready to help you find your seats. Anna Kayser is in the press box and Jessica Davis is in the control room, ready for the game to start at 7:15 on a Friday night. Kylie Kinder and Christina Toler are in the new Elements Financial Club, cultivating relationships with corporate partners.

And although Paige McClung has yet to experience a true gameday at Victory Field, she was instrumental in bringing The Links and Flicks to life over the course of 2020.

That's just a snapshot, a few fleeting seconds where you might see all of these amazing women in action, but they're greater than what their work title implies. They are mothers (to both children and dogs), avid readers, wellness advocates, sports fans, music fans, travelers, and so much more.

We asked these women four questions: What are you proud of, what motivates you, what are some of your hobbies and which woman has inspired you the most. Here are some of their answers, highlighting what they represent both for the Indianapolis Indians and beyond.

Hayden Barnack, Game Presentation & Promotions Manager

I'm motivated by being an anchor to a team. I'm extremely competitive with myself and always want to bring the best ideas and solutions to the table. There's a fire and energy that comes with gathering all the information and putting the puzzle pieces together. If I've done the work and am operating at my best, I believe it's only going to make the team stronger.

Personally, I enjoy traveling as much as possible. There's something about going to a new country or city and discovering their culture or the sweet spots that the locals love. I'm also a huge foodie and craft beer enthusiast; I studied to become a cicerone to know all 70+ styles of beer.

Women who inspire me: My mom and my grandma - the way they've overcome and succeeded in their respective male-dominated industries has always inspired me. Even more so, they've always led with compassion and integrity.

Kathryn Bobel, Premium & Ticket Services Manager

I realized in my late teens that I wanted to work in professional baseball, and I've made it happen ever since. A multitude of people have been absolutely instrumental along the way, and it's been the most tremendous journey.

In my early 20s I was going through a rough patch and my mom shared this advice that's stayed with me since - the sun is going to rise every morning and good Lord willing so are you. The world is going to keep turning, and it's your choice how you want to participate in that day.

Women who inspire me: My parents and sister are gratefully the most stabilizing elements of my life, and my mother's creativity, discipline, and work ethic continue to amaze and inspire me. It's interesting how those elements come into perspective as you gain experience yourself.

Cara Carrion, Ticket Services Coordinator

Right now, I am most proud of my promotion to my role as Ticket Services Coordinator with the Indians. Since my internship with the Indians in 2017, I have found a passion working in ticket services and operations and made it my goal to eventually be in a full-time ticket services role. It has been challenging at times, but I have learned so much along the way and continue to learn new skills every day. To find a profession that I love and be able to work for such a great organization is a dream career come true. Sometimes I have to pinch myself and remember that this is real life.

Outside of work I don't have many secret hobbies, but my favorite thing to do is collect records, listen to music and attend concerts. I also love watching old films, going to hockey games, decorating for the holidays and collecting ticket stubs from live events I've been to!

Women who inspire me: My mom and three grandmothers come to mind first. All four of those women are intelligent, hard workers who have shown me to stand my ground and work for what I want. I also have many female friends and coworkers who are amazing and inspire me all the time.

Jessica Davis, Graphic Designer

I am most proud of my independence and the life that I have built thus far. My career goal since college was to work in sports and with some leaps of faith and moving across country and back, I have made that dream a reality. It was a scary thought, moving to an unfamiliar place, not knowing a single soul, but I am so happy I made that decision and that the Indians gave me that opportunity. In my work, I am motivated by being a reliable, supportive teammate to my department. Someone they can turn to in a pinch, knowing that the work will get done efficiently and at a high standard.

My family and friends keep me motivated outside of work. I am constantly making plans to visit them, which feeds into my passion for traveling. I also love to bake and cook, bringing them treats during my visits. Sports is another passion, of course. I am usually watching a soccer or hockey game in my free time.

Women who inspire me: My grandma in her faith, my mom in her perseverance to move forward and Megan Rapinoe in her ability to speak her truth no matter the consequences.

Jo Garcia, Community Outreach Manager

I love a hard day's work. It sounds strange, but I'm motivated by feeling like I gave the day all I had and got a lot out of it, whether it be spending time with friends or a day of work spent with the community. A hard day's work nourishes my soul!

I'm proud of the incredible friends and family I have and the relationships I've been blessed with. I have a rich, full life and a big part of that is the people I have around me.

The undercover nerd in me adores dinosaurs, the Marvel universe, reading and making pumpkin bread. The public facing me adores traveling, hiking, live concerts and pretending to have a well-behaved Australian Shepherd.

Women who inspire me: My mom, aunt and close personal friend, Michelle Obama.

Sarah Haynes, Business Operations Manager

One thing I am very proud of is landing a job with the Indians. After college I had no idea what to do, so I started to apply to all sorts of jobs. I had no connection to the organization. Once I got the position, I quickly learned that most of the staff had been hired after an internship with the organization. I was an outsider they took a chance on.

My love for the job keeps me motivated. I really enjoy what I do, and that keeps me motivated to come to work every day. I want to continue to learn and grow here, and hopefully be a role model for my daughter. It's pretty motivating to be a female in such a male-dominated business.

On a personal note, I am proud of where I've made it in life thus far. I left a small town, graduated college, started a career that I love, have been financially stable since being on my own, and have started a family with my amazing husband.

Women who inspire me: How do you pick?! Honestly, the women in my family have always been my biggest inspiration.

Anna Kayser, Baseball Communications Coordinator

My job revolves around the game of baseball, and during the pandemic that obviously changed quite a bit. I'm very proud of the growth I was able to make during a very uncertain time; I was able to focus on my writing and better myself, not only in my personal wellbeing but also in contributing to the success of the Indians organization and the people around me.

I'm a work-oriented person, I'm never satisfied until I've crossed every item off my weekly to-do list and I'm restless when bored. Being stuck at home for the majority of the summer, I learned to channel that energy into myself, taking long walks with my dog and keeping my mind active while unwinding at the end of a day. The opportunity to continue learning, both personally and professionally, motivates me.

A woman who inspires me: My grandma. She may have cheated at card games, but she loved deeply and always knew how to have fun.

Kylie Kinder, Partnership Activation Manager

I love being able to work in a place where I'm constantly learning and growing. That helps me be a role model for my daughter, Lilly - showing her what hard work, dedication, working full-time and balancing home life looks like. The best part of my job is the people, I love talking and building relationships with people. Being able to do that in my job is motivation in itself!

I absolutely love reading and spending time with my family! I have recently joined two different book clubs as I find that I spend a lot of free time reading and drinking a glass of wine. I also enjoy working out, both alone and with friends - I enjoy the competition!

Women who inspire me: My mom, Nana, Aunt Lisa and my sister, Kirstie.

Paige McClung, Stadium Events Manager

I am most proud of my newly growing family! Bringing my son into the world was single-handedly the best thing I've done. I am also proud of goals I've been able to reach: graduating college, starting a small business and independently purchasing my first home.

People have always been a huge motivator in my life. My family and friends inspire me to work hard and push myself to my full potential. I also find great satisfaction in completing a good to-do list/reaching personal and professional goals for myself.

A woman who inspires me: My mother! She is giving, creative and determined. She inspires me to give back to my community and create memories with my family.

Casey McGaw, Social Media Coordinator

I'm proud I lost around 30 pounds since April. I'm proud of having worked for two of Pittsburgh's pro teams (Steelers, Penguins) and getting hired full-time with the highest affiliate of the third. I'm from Pennsylvania and am proud that I moved to three new states without knowing a single soul to pursue work in the sports industry. I'm proud of how I've grown in my role here with the Indians. I'm self-taught in photography and am proud of seeing how my work has improved. I am also a proud cat mom.

I love photography. I love watching the Steelers, Penguins and Penn State play. I love coffee and finding new local coffee shops. I grew up doing local theater for about 15 years. I play music, and even played paid gigs around Harrisburg with my dad before I left for college.

Women who inspire me: First answer, my mom. Second answer, I've gotten to work under some incredible women in sports and they all inspire me to be great and confident in what we do.

Shayla Smith, Digital Marketing Manager

I am so proud of my independence. I have always strived to take care of myself to the best of my ability mentally, physically and financially. I am proud to be extremely happy right where I am, and that I've surrounded myself with a great job and wonderful friends. I am also proud of some personal accomplishments like finishing a few half marathons and adopting my sweet pup a year ago!

I try to do hot yoga or hot pilates as often as possible and also enjoying hiking! I am a huge "reader," but I can only listen to audiobooks, which I love to do while walking my pup and exploring Indy. I enjoy trying new craft beer and am working my way through visiting every MLB stadium. Does having an obsession with reality tv (i.e. The Bachelor and Real Housewives) count as a hobby/passion? :)

Women who inspire me: I have always been inspired by the female leaders I've had in my career, from my high school advisor to my current boss. They've taught me to be confident and know I deserve a seat at the table.

Kim Stoebick, Director of Marketing & Promotions

I'm proud of many things in my life; giving birth to my beautiful daughter Addison, navigating first time parenthood during a pandemic, breaking the glass ceiling and succeeding as a woman in a male-dominated industry, raising over $30,000 for Susan G. Komen in memory of my mother and living a happy, healthy life. After losing many close people in my life - my mom, brother, and grandparents - I don't take my health for granted especially nowadays.

My immediate family and close friends keep me motivated. I've always been a very organized, productive and determined person as I push myself and others to do their best professionally. Working from home has been more difficult, but I found that my family and friends keep me grounded. I love playing games - board games, card games, Nintendo games, you name it - watching cooking shows and movies and trying out new recipes.

_A woman who inspires me: _My mom - she ALWAYS put others first and saw the good in everyone.

Christina Toler, Director of Corporate Sales

I really enjoy spending time with my family and friends. We love to be active, whether it's playing outside, participating in activities or attending sports and cultural events. Every year we take a trip to Disney World and it has really become one of our favorite places to make memories. I love my Peloton bike and the Peloton community. It's such an inspiring community to be connected to and provides so many health and wellness benefits.

I'm motivated by the people I get to work with inside and outside of our organization and the effect that engagement has on fans coming into the ballpark and throughout our community.

A woman who inspires me: My grandma is the woman who has most inspired me. She raised me to invest time in things I'm passionate about and that it takes hard work to be successful.

Michelle Trevino, Guest Relations Coordinator

I'm proud of my kids - two girls, Alejandra and Anjel, and two boys, Dakota and Tristan. They're all in college or high school and succeeding in their academics and sports. I help out with my sons' sports programs and I love volunteering in general, I love giving back to the community.

I'm very passionate about running. I run almost daily, and I am currently training for a half marathon. I'm motivated by setting daily and long-term goals for myself and crossing them off my list.

A woman who inspires me: My stepmom, Jen. She inspires me daily with her strength and compassion to always be the best she can be for herself, my dad and everyone she encounters. She works endless hours to make sure everyone is taken care of and loves doing it. She has the biggest heart.

