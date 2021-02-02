Bisons to Host 'Virtual Hot Stove' Event on Thursday, February 18 (7:00 p.m.)

February 2, 2021 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With the hope that the fan-favorite pre-season event will restart the countdown to the return of Bisons Baseball in Buffalo, the Bisons today announced they will hold a Virtual Hot Stove Event, presented by Platter's Chocolates, on Thursday, February 18 stating at 7:00 p.m.

The Bisons favorite winter tradition is 100% virtual this year and will feature Rich Baseball Operations President Mike Buczkowski and Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague as the team behind the Herd takes one last look back on the most unique season of baseball in Buffalo in over a century.

The Virtual Hot Stove Event will be FREE for all Bisons Season Ticket Holders while all fans can receive a link to the event for just a $5 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. For anyone missing the great tastes of the ballpark, the Bisons have also teamed up with Rich's Catering & Special Events to offer fans a Ballpark Favorites Food Package. Available for delivery the day of the event, this package includes a package of Sahlen's Hot Dogs (7), Costanzo's Rolls (8), Platter's Sponge Candy, Peanuts (4), Cracker Jacks (4) and condiments for only $45 (available through February 8).

There will also be door prizes to be handed out and all participants will receive an exclusive offer to the Bisons Online Store. For more information or to purchase the link/food package, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. Season Ticket Holders will receive direct communication regarding their free passes to the event.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.