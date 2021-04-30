Nashville Sounds Announce Near 100% Capacity Set to Begin Friday, May 14

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Metro Public Health Department and Mayor John Cooper's office, have announced beginning Friday, May 14, First Horizon Park will be open to near 100% capacity. Beginning Monday, May 3 at 9:00 a.m., fans will be permitted to purchase any remaining tickets for home games from May 14-23.

"I would like to thank the Metro Public Health Department and Mayor Cooper for their consistent communication throughout this process," said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. "Secondly, on behalf of the entire Nashville Sounds organization, I'd like to thank our loyal fan base for their patience. Our season ticket members have been through an arduous process over the last year and we thank them for their commitment. We are thrilled to have baseball back at First Horizon Park."

The Sounds and First Horizon Park will operate near a 40% capacity level for Opening Day on Tuesday, May 11, and for the home games on May 12 and 13. Single-game tickets can be purchased at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, at the Ticket Office located on Junior Gilliam Way or by calling 615-690-4487.

Despite the recent announcement for sporting events to open at 100% capacity, the Sounds will keep modified health and safety measures in place. Those safety measures include Major League Baseball's policy of a player safety buffer zone that restricts the usage of front rows of sections closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.

Additionally, the Sounds will keep four socially distanced sections for the entire 2021 season. Those sections include 104, 113, 118 and 121. The sections will be "pod style" seating only with tickets available in groups of two, four or six. All tickets in socially distanced sections are subject to availability.

Other changes at First Horizon Park include the entire ballpark going cashless for payment options. If fans bring only cash to First Horizon Park, they can purchase pre-loaded $20 Visa gift cards at Advanced Tickets located next to Guest Services near section 114. The gift cards can be used anywhere at First Horizon Park and can be used at any outside business that accept Visa cards.

First Horizon Park will also allow only clear bags to enter through the gates in 2021. The clear bag policy permits bags no larger than 12" x 12" x 6" in size. Exceptions include diaper bags and small handheld clutches and purses.

As required by Major League Baseball's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older until further notice. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

