Iowa Cubs Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, today announced their 2021 Opening Day roster. The active roster consists of 15 pitchers, six infielders, three catchers and four outfielders.

A pair of top prospects lead the charge for the Iowa Cubs pitching staff. Righties Keegan Thompson and Cory Abbott enter the season ranked as the No. 14 and No. 15 prospects for Chicago, respectively, according to MLB.com. Abbott, a second round selection by Chicago in 2017, spent the 2019 season with Double-A Tennessee. He led the Smokies in wins (8), games started (26) and innings pitched (146.2).

Of the remaining 13 pitchers on the I-Cubs 2021 roster, eight were a part of major league rosters in the 2019 season. Jason Adam (Toronto), Joe Biagini (Toronto, Houston), Jake Jewell (Los Angeles-AL), Adam Morgan (Philadelphia), Kyle Ryan (Chicago-NL), Kohl Stewart (Minnesota), Robert Stock (San Diego) and Brad Wieck (San Diego, Chicago-NL).

Stewart was selected fourth overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2013 draft, the same draft that the Chicago Cubs selected Kris Bryant second overall. Ben Holmes, Ryan Meisinger, Dakota Mekkes, Tommy Nance and Michael Rucker complete the pitching staff for Iowa.

Trent Giambrone and Patrick Wisdom headline the group of infielders coming to Iowa in 2021. Giambrone, one of just six returners from the 2019 roster, played in 126 games with the I-Cubs that season. He tied for first among Cubs' farmhands in extra-base hits (50), while ranking second in home runs (23), RBI (66), total bases (200) and runs (66).

Wisdom has provided some big offensive numbers as well, leading the Memphis Redbirds with 31 home runs in 2017 and crushed the second-most home runs for the Nashville Sounds in 2019 with 31.

Despite playing in 10 games with Detroit last season, Sergio Alcántara is set to make his Triple-A debut when he suits up for Iowa in 2021. Alcantara is also the youngest I-Cub on the roster at just 24 years old.

Abiatal Avelino, Andrew Romine and Ildemaro Vargas will round out the infield.

Catcher P.J. Higgins, who batted .291 (34-for-117) in 36 games with Iowa in 2019 is set to return for his second season with the team. Higgins will be joined behind the dish by Taylor Gushueand nine-year major league veteranJose Lobaton.

Cameron Maybin, a 14-year major league veteran and former 10th overall selection by the Detroit Tigers in the 2005 draft, Nick Martini, Ian Miller andRafael Ortega will patrol the outfield for the I-Cubs. The three combined for 78 games in the majors in 2019.

Pitchers Keegan Thompson and Kyle Ryan, along with infielder Ildemaro Vargas and outfielder Cameron Maybin are on the Iowa Cubs roster entering the 2021 season. They are members of the Taxi squad and will be travelling with Chicago to Cincinnati this weekend

The Iowa Cubs season opener is on Tuesday, May 4, with a 6:38 p.m. first pitch against the Indianapolis Indians. The first 2,000 fans at Principal Park will receive a 2021 Magnet Schedule upon entering the gates. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

