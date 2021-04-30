Bisons Hire Kelly Rensel as New Head Groundskeeper at Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have hired KELLY RENSEL to serve as the team's new head groundskeeper at Sahlen Field.

An award-winning groundskeeper, Rensel is entering his 14th season working in minor league baseball. Most recently, he served as the head groundskeeper for the Single-A Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) for four seasons, where he not only oversaw an entire field renovation at Dow Diamond in 2016 but earned the _Pioneer Athletics Fields of Excellence _for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Rensel also won the Sports Turf Managers Association's annual _Mowing Pattern Contest _in 2017 for his design at the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game.

Rensel began his career in 2008 with the Single-A Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians) and has served as head groundskeeper at Melaleuca Field for the rookie-level Idaho Falls Chukars (Royals), the Double-A Huntsville Stars (Brewers) at Joe W. Davis Municipal Stadium and the rookie-level Greeneville Astros (Astros) at Pioneer Park. In 2014, he was awarded the Appalachian League Sports Turf Manager of the Year while with the Astros_._

A Certified Sports Field Manager, Rensel was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Michigan Turfgrass Foundation in 2019 and a year later, was named to the Board of Directors for the Michigan Sports Turf Managers Association. A native of Erie, PA, Rensel graduated Edinboro University in 2009 with a degree in Health & Physical Education.

