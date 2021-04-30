Bisons Hire Kelly Rensel as New Head Groundskeeper at Sahlen Field
April 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have hired KELLY RENSEL to serve as the team's new head groundskeeper at Sahlen Field.
An award-winning groundskeeper, Rensel is entering his 14th season working in minor league baseball. Most recently, he served as the head groundskeeper for the Single-A Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) for four seasons, where he not only oversaw an entire field renovation at Dow Diamond in 2016 but earned the _Pioneer Athletics Fields of Excellence _for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Rensel also won the Sports Turf Managers Association's annual _Mowing Pattern Contest _in 2017 for his design at the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game.
Rensel began his career in 2008 with the Single-A Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians) and has served as head groundskeeper at Melaleuca Field for the rookie-level Idaho Falls Chukars (Royals), the Double-A Huntsville Stars (Brewers) at Joe W. Davis Municipal Stadium and the rookie-level Greeneville Astros (Astros) at Pioneer Park. In 2014, he was awarded the Appalachian League Sports Turf Manager of the Year while with the Astros_._
A Certified Sports Field Manager, Rensel was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Michigan Turfgrass Foundation in 2019 and a year later, was named to the Board of Directors for the Michigan Sports Turf Managers Association. A native of Erie, PA, Rensel graduated Edinboro University in 2009 with a degree in Health & Physical Education.
