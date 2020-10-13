Nashville Inks D-Man Lewington to Two-Way Deal

October 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Tyler Lewington to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level for the 2020-21 season.

Lewington spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the AHL's Hershey Bears, posting 13 points (4g-9a) in 43 games while helping his team to the second-best record in the league's Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner also skated in six NHL games for the Washington Capitals, racking up 17 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Capitals in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Lewington has played in eight NHL games with Washington since making his debut on Dec. 22, 2018 and went on to score his first career NHL goal in his next appearance with the Capitals a week later. The Edmonton, Alta., native, who is entering his sixth career professional season, is a veteran of 283 AHL contests - all with Hershey - and spent four years with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers from 2011-15, captaining the team in 2014-15.

The Admirals 2020-21 season schedule has not yet been released, but will not start before December 4.

