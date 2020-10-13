Czarnik and Hutton Agree to Two-Year Deals

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forward Austin Czarnik and defenseman Grant Hutton have agreed to terms on two-year contracts.

Czarnik, 27, has 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 121 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins.

Last season, he appeared in eight NHL games with Calgary. Czarnik averaged over a point-per-game with 33 points (16 goals and 17 assists) in 32 games, with Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat. In 189 career AHL games, with the Providence Bruins and Stockton, the Detroit, MI native has 67 goals and 121 assists (188 points). Czarnik was chosen to represent Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, where he scored two goals and an assist.

Prior to his professional career, Czarnik played four seasons at the University of Miami (Ohio). He scored 46 goals and 123 assists (169 points) in 159 games, while serving as Red Hawks captain for his final two seasons.

Hutton, 25, recorded 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 55 games last season as a rookie with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Hutton led all Sound Tigers defensemen in goals and ranked third amongst defensemen in points. He made his professional debut with the Sound Tigers at the end of the 2018-19 season, appearing in nine regular season and five playoff games.

A native of Carmel, IN, Hutton played four years at Miami University (Ohio) from 2015-19, recording 71 points (29 goals, 42 assists) in 144 games. Hutton was named captain during his senior year and served as alternate captain as a sophomore and junior. He set career highs in goals (13), assists (14) and points (27) and finished second on the RedHawks in scoring during his junior campaign.

Prior to joining the RedHawks, Hutton played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Indiana Ice, Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers, as well as three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays and Janesville Jets. He recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in 35 USHL games and 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 117 career NAHL contests.

The Islanders signed Hutton as a college free agent on March 21, 2019.

