Predators Sign Goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo (kaz-AH-mear kass-KA-soo-oh) to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the AHL level for the 2020-21 season.

Kaskisuo made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 16, 2019 at Pittsburgh and appeared in 27 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in 2019-20, his fourth full professional season. Last season with the Marlies, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound goaltender won a career-high 14 games and recorded a 2.79 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout. In 95 career AHL performances with Toronto and the Chicago Wolves, Kaskisuo is 46-32-10 with a 2.65 goals-against average and eight shutouts, including a career-best four during the 2018-19 season.

Undrafted, the Vantaa, Finland, native spent his youth hockey career in the Jokerit Helsinki program before moving to North America to play for the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness in 2013-14. He then played two seasons of college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth and broke several school goaltending records, including career goals-against average (2.10) and save percentage (.920). During his sophomore season, Kaskisuo recorded a 1.92 goals-against average, setting the Bulldogs single-season record, and tied the school's shutout record with five en route to a spot on the NCHC's Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

The Admirals 2020-21 season schedule has not yet been released, but will not start before December 4.

