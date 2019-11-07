Nash Named Player of the Year

November 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







York Revolution first baseman Telvin Nash

(York Revolution) York Revolution first baseman Telvin Nash(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - Telvin Nash is running out of room in his cap for feathers.

Nash, who was named York Revolution Player of the Year at the end of the team's 2019 season, has now been named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Player of the Year, the league announced today.

He is the third in Revolution history to win the league's Player of the Year honor, joining Scott Grimes (2010) and Alonzo Harris (2017). Nash was also co-MVP of the postseason during the Revolution's championship run in 2017.

In 2019, Nash enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in Atlantic League history, crushing a franchise-record 41 home runs and reaching 100 RBI. The home run total tied the league's second-highest total and was the most by any Atlantic League hitter since 2005. The 100-RBI season was the third in Revs history and the league's highest total since 2012.

Nash set league records with 105 walks, 77 extra-base hits, and 303 total bases, and he led the league in runs (107), on-base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.623), and OPS (1.046), in addition to his league-best home run and RBI marks. Nash batted .294 for the season (sixth in league), including a .326 mark over his final 65 games played. His 143 hits tied for the league's fourth-highest total, and his 35 doubles were tied for third.

"Telvin had an absolutely amazing year, and we couldn't be happier to see the league cap it off like this," said Revolution Manager Mark Mason. "When a guy works that hard and contributes that much to a team, you want to see him recognized for it, and this is truly a well-deserved honor for him."

Nash set the franchise single-season home run record when he belted his 35th of the year on August 29 vs. Sugar Land, after previously taking over the franchise's career home run record with his 67th in a York uniform on June 15; that record total now stands at 94 in his Revs career, including a stadium-record 56 blasts at PeoplesBank Park.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.