Rockers Select Three Players in New Britain Dispersal Draft

HIGH POINT, N.C. - On Wednesday, the Atlantic League conducted a dispersal draft of the 2019 New Britain Bees roster, who ceased Atlantic League operations earlier this fall. In the draft, the High Point Rockers acquired the Atlantic League rights to catcher Logan Moore as well as outfielder Darren Ford and infielder Mike Carp.

The Rockers drafted fifth out of the seven member teams due to their stellar finish in their inaugural campaign. Their first pick of the draft was Moore who caught 108 games for the Bees posting a .210 batting average with 15 homeruns and 66 runs batted in. He ranked in the top-three on the squad in homers, RBI, and walks (52). A former Philadelphia Phillies farmhand who reached Triple-A in 2018, Moore led the league in caught stealing, gunning down 40 baserunners and was named to the league's Red, White, and Blue All-Defensive Team this year.

In the second round, High Point selected Darren Ford, who hit .265 with six homeruns, 37 RBI and a league-best six triples in 2019. Ford finished his second season with the Bees, and third in the Atlantic League, with 50 stolen bases, good for second in the League this year. The 34-year-old from New Jersey was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2004 and eventually reached "The Show" with the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and 2011.

High Point rounded out their draft picks with another former big-leaguer in 2013 World Series Champion, Mike Carp. During his first year in the Atlantic League, Carp batted .260 with six homers and 39 RBI, playing in just 58 games for New Britain in what was his first full season of baseball since 2015. The 33-year-old spent six seasons in the Majors after being drafted by the New York Mets in 2004, splitting time in the outfield and at first base. He went on to win a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 hitting .296 in 86 games.

These three players join a Rockers franchise that won 72 games in its inaugural season and became the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its first year. Fans can reserve their seats for the 2020 season, set to begin on Thursday April 30th at BB&T Point against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, by placing a deposit on Season Tickets. For more information call (336) 888-1000 or slide to HighPointRockers.com.

