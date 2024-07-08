Nankil Named Player of the Week

July 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Ports outfielder Nate Nankil was named the California League Player of the week for the week of July 1st - July 7th Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Nankil is the third Ports player to achieve the feat this season and the first time in his career.

Nankil seemed like an automatic hit this past week against the San Jose Giants compiling 14 hits in just 24 at-bats (.583 average) with two home runs, five runs batted in and an absurd 1.630 OPS. His average, on-base, slugging, and OPS all were first in the league for the week along with his 14 hits.

After being drafted in the seventh round out of Cal State Fullerton in last year's 2023 draft, Nankil has established himself in the Ports lineup this season and has been an anchor in the middle of the lineup having a .269 average with eight home runs, 47 runs batted in and a whopping .873 OPS.

